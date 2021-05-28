US Bancorp DE Buys 1,036 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 548.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Magnite were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Magnite by 12,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magnite by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 703,717 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Magnite by 303.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 873,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 656,653 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnite by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,673,000 after purchasing an additional 592,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares during the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Magnite stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $681,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $945,673.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,460 shares in the company, valued at $13,977,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,392 shares of company stock worth $18,059,558 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

