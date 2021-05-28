Comerica Bank Has $574,000 Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

COUP opened at $239.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.29 and its 200 day moving average is $301.33. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $204.38 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $461,436.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,808,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $43,761,441 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

