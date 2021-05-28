Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,231 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 75,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $48,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $132.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

