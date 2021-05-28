Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up to $16.95

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $17.44. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 309 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.92.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $387,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 68.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 43.3% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.