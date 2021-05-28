Contrasting Accolade (ACCD) & Its Peers

Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) is one of 201 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Accolade to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Accolade and its competitors

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 1 11 0 2.92 Accolade Competitors 1116 5710 10641 308 2.57

Accolade presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.70%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Accolade’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accolade has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net margins, return on equity and return on assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -29.73% -27.59% -14.61% Accolade Competitors -146.48% -11.61% 1.08%

Earnings & Valuation

Top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $170.36 million -$50.65 million -30.95 Accolade Competitors $2.85 billion $331.78 million -180.93

Accolade’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accolade competitors beat Accolade on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. Its customers are primarily employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

