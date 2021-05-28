$104.31 Million in Sales Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will report sales of $104.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.67 million. Weingarten Realty Investors reported sales of $95.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year sales of $426.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $454.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $444.92 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $470.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRI. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

WRI stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.