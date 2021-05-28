$104.31 Million in Sales Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will report sales of $104.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.67 million. Weingarten Realty Investors reported sales of $95.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year sales of $426.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $454.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $444.92 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $470.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRI. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

WRI stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.