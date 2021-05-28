Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of COIHY opened at $49.10 on Friday. Croda International has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.6092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

