Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of COIHY opened at $49.10 on Friday. Croda International has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
