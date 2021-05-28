Comerica Bank Purchases 3,434 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,344 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $71,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a $10.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

NYSE KGC opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

