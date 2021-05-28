Analysts Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to post $15.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.71 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $7.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $59.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.16 billion to $76.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $59.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.46 billion to $81.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.