Brokerages Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.49 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce sales of $9.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.60 billion. American Express posted sales of $7.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $39.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.16 billion to $39.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $44.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.37 billion to $46.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $159.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.71. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $160.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

