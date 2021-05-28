Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $99.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cimarex Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.71.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

