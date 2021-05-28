Canaccord Genuity Increases Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Price Target to $21.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $2.63 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.