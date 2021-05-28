Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Update

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 4,200.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QEBR opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04. Virtual Medical International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.19.
About Virtual Medical International
