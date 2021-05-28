Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $224.00 at Mizuho

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $213.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.18.

NYSE PXD opened at $151.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

