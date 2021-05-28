Roth Capital Lowers Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Price Target to $8.00

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $10.75 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Sunworks stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. Sunworks has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $29.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sunworks by 2,147.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sunworks by 1,687.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

