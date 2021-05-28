Roth Capital Lowers Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Price Target to $8.00

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $10.75 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
Shares of Sunworks stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. Sunworks has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $29.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Sunworks
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.
