Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.93% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $50,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $35.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $938.09 million, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.56. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

