Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $50.81 Million Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $50,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in FB Financial by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

FBK stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.