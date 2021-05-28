Comerica Bank Has $505,000 Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CommScope were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CommScope by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 610,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 107,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 534,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 68,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $29,365,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of COMM opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

