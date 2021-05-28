Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,018,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGRX opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $531.18 million, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

