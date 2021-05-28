Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $162.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.25. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $163.87.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.