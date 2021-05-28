Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.41 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $112.91 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

