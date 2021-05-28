Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,918 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $654,343.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $81.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

