Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 6,550.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other distributors, retail drug stores, and clinics.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.