Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 6,550.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $17.29.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
