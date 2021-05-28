Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Up 7,700.0% in May

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 7,700.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BSPK opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03. Bespoke Extracts has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Bespoke Extracts Company Profile

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms; and markets CBD extracts in capsule form, topicals, and gummies. Bespoke Extracts, Inc market its products as dietary supplements through its direct-to-consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com.

