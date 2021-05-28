KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $36.72 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

