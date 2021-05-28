DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DV. Truist assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

DV stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

