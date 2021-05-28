Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €4.28 ($5.04).

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

