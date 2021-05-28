KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KNBE. Citigroup began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.62.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $18.42 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

