Warburg Research Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €38.00 Price Target

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of SKB opened at €26.95 ($31.71) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.77. Koenig & Bauer has a 12-month low of €16.75 ($19.71) and a 12-month high of €28.30 ($33.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The firm has a market cap of $445.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.61.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

