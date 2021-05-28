Financial Review: Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) vs. Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kimco Realty and Duke Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 8.59 $1.00 billion $1.17 17.92 Duke Realty $993.20 million 17.42 $299.92 million $1.52 30.35

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Duke Realty. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kimco Realty pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duke Realty pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Duke Realty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Realty has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Duke Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Duke Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 99.83% 18.60% 9.04% Duke Realty 34.07% 6.97% 4.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kimco Realty and Duke Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 1 6 11 0 2.56 Duke Realty 0 2 4 0 2.67

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus price target of $16.71, suggesting a potential downside of 20.29%. Duke Realty has a consensus price target of $47.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.19%. Given Duke Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Duke Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

