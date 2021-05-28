Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report $3.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the lowest is $3.72 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $498.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

