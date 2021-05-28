Timothy M. Knavish Sells 22,851 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PPG opened at $180.79 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.76.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $96,792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

