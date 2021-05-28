Gary A. Shiffman Sells 32,422 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sun Communities stock opened at $165.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 95.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.65 and a 12 month high of $169.67.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.