Gary A. Shiffman Sells 32,422 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sun Communities stock opened at $165.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 95.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.65 and a 12 month high of $169.67.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.
About Sun Communities
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
