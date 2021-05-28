Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 1,338,879 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $190,348,427.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,234,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41.

On Wednesday, May 19th, S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25.

On Friday, March 19th, S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10.

On Wednesday, March 17th, S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40.

On Thursday, February 25th, S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $398.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.17 and its 200 day moving average is $141.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,073 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.