Analysts Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.27 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $791.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of LOGI opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.19.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after buying an additional 1,329,092 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,174,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after buying an additional 253,814 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,654,000 after buying an additional 264,390 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

