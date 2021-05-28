Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Shares of VACC stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Vaccitech has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $10,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,832,142 shares in the company, valued at $82,146,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 726,875 shares of company stock worth $12,031,875.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.