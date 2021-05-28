Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of VACC stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Vaccitech has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.99.
Vaccitech Company Profile
Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
