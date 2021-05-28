Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given “Underperform” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their underperform rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $57.87 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In related news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,154. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,781,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

