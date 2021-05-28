Bank of America Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $90.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,055.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 511.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 166,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 138,999 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,862,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

