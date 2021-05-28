Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

RAIN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $20.30 on Monday. Rain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $827,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,906,347 shares of company stock worth $31,992,177 over the last 90 days.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

