Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Gold Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company primarily in North America. It focused on gold-silver mining project primarily at North Bullfrog, Nevada. The company also explores gold, silver and copper projects. Corvus Gold Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KOR. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

NYSEARCA:KOR opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Corvus Gold has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Corvus Gold by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 131,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Gold by 184.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Corvus Gold by 96.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Gold by 164.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

