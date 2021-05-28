Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to “Hold”

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISNPY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

