Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ibstock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Ibstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ibstock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

IBJHF stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Ibstock has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

