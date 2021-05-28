Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 81,926 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $13.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.48.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $10,356,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.