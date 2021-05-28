Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $28.63

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.63, but opened at $27.35. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 1,419 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Piper Sandler downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

