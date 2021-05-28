Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 45,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,543,419 shares.The stock last traded at $17.48 and had previously closed at $16.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 111,412 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,046 shares during the period. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.