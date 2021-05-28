Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,002 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,396% compared to the average daily volume of 67 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,950,000 after acquiring an additional 332,263 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,192,000 after acquiring an additional 281,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after buying an additional 59,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,538,000 after buying an additional 47,253 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,591,000 after buying an additional 121,097 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PDM opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

