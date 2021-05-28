Investors Buy Large Volume of Lizhi Call Options (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 17,766 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,432% compared to the average volume of 272 call options.
Lizhi stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.30. Lizhi has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter.
About Lizhi
Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
