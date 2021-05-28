Investors Buy Large Volume of Lizhi Call Options (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 17,766 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,432% compared to the average volume of 272 call options.

Lizhi stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.30. Lizhi has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lizhi by 29.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

