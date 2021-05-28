Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,431 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,547% compared to the typical daily volume of 394 put options.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 375,169 shares of company stock worth $55,970,598. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.52. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 97.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

