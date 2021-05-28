Financial Survey: Tennant (NYSE:TNC) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tennant and Hayward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennant 5.35% 16.42% 6.16% Hayward N/A N/A N/A

86.9% of Tennant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Hayward shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Tennant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tennant and Hayward, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tennant 0 0 0 0 N/A Hayward 0 1 7 0 2.88

Hayward has a consensus target price of $25.17, suggesting a potential downside of 0.53%. Given Hayward’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hayward is more favorable than Tennant.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tennant and Hayward’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennant $1.00 billion 1.55 $33.70 million $2.91 28.64 Hayward $875.40 million 6.68 $43.30 million N/A N/A

Hayward has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tennant.

Summary

Tennant beats Hayward on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions. It also provides business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. The company offers its products under the Tennant, Nobles, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, VLX, IPC, Gaomei, and Rongen brands, as well as private-label brands. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners and businesses through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through a network of authorized distributors. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools. Hayward Holdings, Inc. is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

