UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for National Grid (LON:NG)

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

NG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 943.30 ($12.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £33.54 billion and a PE ratio of 20.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 916.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 889.11. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

